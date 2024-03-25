Head-To-Head Survey: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) versus Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bit Origin and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 3.03 -$28.22 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $1.73 million N/A -$29.24 million ($15.54) -0.17

Bit Origin has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

Bit Origin beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

