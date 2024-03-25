Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$152,400.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$152,400.00.

Phillip R. Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip R. Knoll sold 20,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:HWX opened at C$7.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.70.

View Our Latest Report on HWX

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.