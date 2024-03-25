Helen Stephens Group LLC Buys 495 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.