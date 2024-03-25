Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) CEO James F. Risoleo Sells 28,136 Shares

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,664,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

