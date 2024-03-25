Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $157,820.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.5 %
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $888.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
