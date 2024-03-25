Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $157,820.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.5 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $888.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 58.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.