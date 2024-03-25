Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HII opened at $292.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

