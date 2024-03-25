Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ichor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

