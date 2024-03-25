ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $332.00 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

