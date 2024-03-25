IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on April 30th

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72.
IGM Financial Company Profile
