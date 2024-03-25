Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Acquires C$114,310.00 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00.

ARE stock opened at C$16.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.59. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

