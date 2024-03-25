Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Buys $15,000.18 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Bryan purchased 38,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIM opened at $0.44 on Monday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

