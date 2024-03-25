Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Buys $22,000.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) Director Philip D. Moeller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,351.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 24.5 %

NYSE:BW opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BW. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

