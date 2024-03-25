Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,471 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,436,791.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE BRT opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 million, a PE ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

