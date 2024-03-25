Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,471 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,532,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,436,791.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
NYSE BRT opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 million, a PE ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.
Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BRT
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BRT Apartments
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.