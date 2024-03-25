Insider Buying: Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Buys C$50,895.00 in Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance
CTS opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.91. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.06.
Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -400.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
