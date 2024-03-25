Insider Buying: Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Buys C$50,895.00 in Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.91. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.06.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTS

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.