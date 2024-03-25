Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Purchases $19,861.70 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,861.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,852.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $46.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $10,590,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.