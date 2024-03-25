Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder Purchases $230,065.40 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.69 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
