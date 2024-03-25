Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Major Shareholder Purchases $230,065.40 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.69 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

