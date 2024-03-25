Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Purchases $48,708.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of RVT opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.93.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
