Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Purchases $48,708.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,677,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

