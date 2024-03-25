Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Sells $352,428.15 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $352,428.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,689,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,803,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 67,791 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $273,197.73.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $215.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

