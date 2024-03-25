Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $423,100.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.