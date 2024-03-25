Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Sells $37,275.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $235.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKYA. Guggenheim began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

