Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,588,287.93 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,151.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25.

On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total value of $1,712,891.85.

On Monday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83.

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total value of $1,799,175.12.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $2,074,754.16.

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,024,319.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $1,978,746.51.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $192.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.34. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

