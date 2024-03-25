Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells $477,100.26 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Brady’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brady by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $3,133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

