Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO Sells $1,704,321.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $648.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.36 and a 200 day moving average of $572.82. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

