Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $664,821.34 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after buying an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,617,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,056,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

