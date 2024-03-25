Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Sells $8,995,399.65 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $221.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $224.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

