Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Sells $1,003,660.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DOMO stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Domo by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

