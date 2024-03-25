Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells C$38,369.90 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$38,369.90.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.93.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

