Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 49,218 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,773,816.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,884,455.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,762,136.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $7,282,037.20.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 5.8 %

BROS opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.00 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $37,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $18,332,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.