Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$18,459.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$18,459.00.
Shares of GXE opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$165.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
