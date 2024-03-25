Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells C$18,459.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$18,459.00.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$165.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gear Energy

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.