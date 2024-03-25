Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $219,504.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.