Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells $611,436.28 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GMS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in GMS by 99.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GMS by 41.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

