Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) COO Sells $1,018,355.46 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMS Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $99.08.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Read Our Latest Report on GMS

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.