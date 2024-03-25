Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells $130,720.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $130,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF opened at $65.74 on Monday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Greif by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 338.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

