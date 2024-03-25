Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells $3,139,290.27 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $37.52 on Monday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CART. Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

