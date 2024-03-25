Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $93,570.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Truist Financial raised their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.