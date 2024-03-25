Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $65,949.40 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

