Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $65,949.40 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68.
Pinterest Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
