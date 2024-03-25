Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $235,821.30 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $166.17 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.59 and a 200-day moving average of $173.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

