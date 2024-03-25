Insider Selling: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Insider Sells $68,594.12 in Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

See Also

