Insider Selling: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Insider Sells $68,594.12 in Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.79.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.
Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RLGT
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Radiant Logistics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.