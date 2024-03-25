International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $190.84 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

