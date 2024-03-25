Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.30

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 2817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 277.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,888.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.