Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.30

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 2817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

