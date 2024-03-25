Invivyd’s (IVVD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 269.46% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
In other Invivyd news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
