iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.90% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $229,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.