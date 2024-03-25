iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

