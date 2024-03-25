iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $147,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.81 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

