iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $522.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.