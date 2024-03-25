iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

