iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $23.21 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

