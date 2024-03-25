iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

