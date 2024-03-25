iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.38

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

